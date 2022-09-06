Dr. Bradley Kurgis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurgis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Kurgis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Kurgis, DO is a Dermatologist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology.
Dr. Kurgis works at
Locations
Bradley S Kurgis D O Inc.1320 Las Tablas Rd Ste B, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-5563
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kurgis was very helpful in diagnosing the probable reasons for a severe rash on my back. He gave me a prescription for a cream that immediately stopped the itching and he gave me some free samples of an over the counter body cream for extra dry skin and it was perfect for my skin. I’m glad to have Dr Kurgis for my dermatologist and I feel very confident in his diagnoses and treatment plans,
About Dr. Bradley Kurgis, DO
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770529620
Education & Certifications
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurgis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurgis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurgis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurgis works at
Dr. Kurgis has seen patients for Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Keloid Scar and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurgis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kurgis speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurgis. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurgis.
