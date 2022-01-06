See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Duluth, MN
Dr. Bradley Kuzel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (87)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bradley Kuzel, MD

Dr. Bradley Kuzel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Virginia, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Kuzel works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Superior, WI, Ashland, WI, Ely, MN, Spooner, WI and Virginia, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kuzel's Office Locations

    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Essentia Health St. Mary's-Superior Clinic
    3500 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic
    1615 Maple Ln Ste 1, Ashland, WI 54806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Essentia Health-Ely Clinic
    300 W Conan St, Ely, MN 55731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Essentia Health-Spooner Clinic
    1180 Chandler Dr, Spooner, WI 54801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic
    1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Arthroscopy
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (86)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 06, 2022
    Dr Kuzel explain the procedure he did on my hand. Very honest about about after surgery results. I have no pain in my hand like he told me. I will definitely recommend Dr Kuzel. Going to hopefully have him do surgery on my left hand also.
    Michelle Rodberg — Jan 06, 2022
    About Dr. Bradley Kuzel, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1558554006
    Education & Certifications

    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery - Medical College of Wisconsin
    • University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    • HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Virginia
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Kuzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuzel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuzel has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuzel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuzel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuzel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

