Dr. Bradley Lamm, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Lamm, DPM
Overview of Dr. Bradley Lamm, DPM
Dr. Bradley Lamm, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Lamm works at
Dr. Lamm's Office Locations
-
1
Tenet Florida Physician Services901 45th St, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Directions (561) 844-5255
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Conifer Health Solutions
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Priority Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lamm?
I've had 3 surgery. Last one yesterday. Very pleased thus far. We’ll taken care of by Dr Lamm. Surgery booking is quick and staff is phenomenal. Waiting for results of healing over the next six weeks...
About Dr. Bradley Lamm, DPM
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1275576316
Education & Certifications
- Rubin Institute For Advanced Orthopedics At Sinai Hospital
- The Western Pennsylvania Allegheny Health System
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Moravian College
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamm works at
Dr. Lamm has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
224 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.