Overview of Dr. Bradley Lamm, DPM

Dr. Bradley Lamm, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Lamm works at Tenet Florida Physician Services in Mangonia Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.