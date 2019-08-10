Overview of Dr. Bradley Landis, MD

Dr. Bradley Landis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.



Dr. Landis works at Bradley Landis MD in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.