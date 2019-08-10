Dr. Bradley Landis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Landis, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Landis, MD
Dr. Bradley Landis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Dr. Landis' Office Locations
Bradley Landis MD1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 1003, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 663-0077
Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center1420 S Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (323) 663-0077
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Bradley Landis is a wonderful doctor! Studied in America, Germany, and South Africa, well educated, knowledgeable, more than competent. Attentive, thoughtful, fun to know. He knows how to quickly diagnose and treat problems, and he listens! I can't recommend him enough. He earns your trust and gives you options. He's brilliant yet down to earth, informal. A casual man but careful, accurate and reliable. Goes the extra mile to make sure all is well. Patient, a gentleman! Works fast but takes all the time you need to understand different aspects of your pathology, as well as a course of treatment he knows will work for you.
About Dr. Bradley Landis, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538203583
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landis has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Landis speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Landis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landis.
