Offers telehealth
Dr. Bradley Larson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.
Northwest Georgia Onclgy/Hmtlgy157 Clinic Ave Ste 101, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 333-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Higgins General Hospital
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Larson has treated me for over 20 years for an autoimmune disorder that has progressed over the years. He is always caring and professional, but he is also not afraid to be sure that his patients make the right choice for medicines and treatments that he feels is best for them.
- Medical Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese and French
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hosp/Univ Of Florida
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larson has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Larson speaks Chinese and French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.
