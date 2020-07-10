Dr. Bradley Leibovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leibovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Leibovich, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr.Liebovich is that person that went the extra mile. He represents how well dividends are paid when you can apply yourself to continue your studies. I went to several other very well known centers, all offered the same. Dr. Liebovich was the only one who offered 4 options for my situation along with a strong sense of confidence which completely comforted my wife and I in absolutely having him perform my surgery. I am so thankful to have him as my doctor. God bless you Dr. Leibovich and thank you.
About Dr. Bradley Leibovich, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
