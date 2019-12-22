Dr. Bradley Lemberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Lemberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bradley Lemberg, MD
Dr. Bradley Lemberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Dr. Lemberg works at
Dr. Lemberg's Office Locations
-
1
Tricounty Ent.752 Waycross Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45240 Directions (513) 825-5454
-
2
Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital3000 Mack Rd, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 870-7000
- 3 2960 Mack Rd Ste 211, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 860-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lemberg?
Dr. Lemberg is an amazing doctor!! He is very caring, very professional, an really takes time with his patients. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Bradley Lemberg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891712634
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Cincinnati Genl Hosp
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemberg works at
Dr. Lemberg has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lemberg speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.