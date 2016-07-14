Overview of Dr. Bradley Lemke, MD

Dr. Bradley Lemke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.



Dr. Lemke works at New Vision Laser Center in Rockford, IL with other offices in Oshkosh, WI, Madison, WI and Sun Prairie, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Entropion, Conjunctivoplasty and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.