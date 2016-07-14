Dr. Bradley Lemke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Lemke, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Lemke, MD
Dr. Bradley Lemke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.
Dr. Lemke works at
Dr. Lemke's Office Locations
New Vision Laser Center2929 McFarland Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 654-2020
John E Buonora Crna S.c.501 Doctors Ct, Oshkosh, WI 54901 Directions (920) 236-3550
Lemke Facial Surgery1200 John Q Hammons Dr Ste 101, Madison, WI 53717 Directions (608) 829-7777
Lemke Facial Surgery804 Liberty Blvd Ste 206, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 Directions (608) 829-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lemke was very thorough in explaining the procedure I'll be undergoing.
About Dr. Bradley Lemke, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1437244621
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemke has seen patients for Entropion, Conjunctivoplasty and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.