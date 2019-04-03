Dr. Bradley Leshnower, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leshnower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Leshnower, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Leshnower, MD
Dr. Bradley Leshnower, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Leshnower works at
Dr. Leshnower's Office Locations
-
1
Emory Healthcare Cardiothrc Sgy1365 Clifton Rd NE Rm A2223, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leshnower?
Dr.Leshnower replaced my Aortic valve and repaired a mitral valve in 2015. I am very well pleased as I am alive in 2019. Dr. Leshnower was all that I could ask for in a health care provider. I can not imagine anyone having a negative experience in this doctor's service delivery.
About Dr. Bradley Leshnower, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1235286170
Education & Certifications
- Arizona Heart Hospital
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leshnower has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leshnower accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leshnower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leshnower works at
Dr. Leshnower has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Aortic Dissection and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leshnower on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Leshnower. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leshnower.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leshnower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leshnower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.