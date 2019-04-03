Overview of Dr. Bradley Leshnower, MD

Dr. Bradley Leshnower, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Leshnower works at Emory Healthcare Cardiothrc Sgy in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Aortic Dissection and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.