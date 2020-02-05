Overview of Dr. Bradley Levitt, DPM

Dr. Bradley Levitt, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Levitt works at Atlantic Foot and Ankle Center in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.