Overview of Dr. Bradley Lisko, MD

Dr. Bradley Lisko, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Lisko works at Polaris Parkway Int Med & Peds in Westerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.