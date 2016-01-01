See All Allergists & Immunologists in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Bradley Locke, DO

Allergy & Immunology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Bradley Locke, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from Des Moines University, Des Moines, Iowa and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Locke works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Sturgeon Bay, WI and Oconto Falls, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prevea Health
    670 Cormier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 431-1964
  2. 2
    Prevea Health at Door County Medical Center
    323 S 18th Ave Fl 2R, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 431-1964
  3. 3
    Prevea Oconto Falls Health Center - Medical Services Building
    853 S Main St Ste A, Oconto Falls, WI 54154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 431-1964

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radioallergosorbent Test
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing

Treatment frequency



Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    About Dr. Bradley Locke, DO

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • English
    • 1336300276
    Education & Certifications

    • Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wis.
    • Pediatrics, Indiana University, Indianapolis, Ind.
    • Des Moines University, Des Moines, Iowa
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Locke, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Locke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Locke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Locke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Locke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Locke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Locke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.