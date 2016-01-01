Dr. Bradley Locke, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Locke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Locke, DO
Dr. Bradley Locke, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from Des Moines University, Des Moines, Iowa and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Locations
Prevea Health670 Cormier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54304 Directions (920) 431-1964
Prevea Health at Door County Medical Center323 S 18th Ave Fl 2R, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 Directions (920) 431-1964
Prevea Oconto Falls Health Center - Medical Services Building853 S Main St Ste A, Oconto Falls, WI 54154 Directions (920) 431-1964
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bradley Locke, DO
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1336300276
Education & Certifications
- Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wis.
- Pediatrics, Indiana University, Indianapolis, Ind.
- Des Moines University, Des Moines, Iowa
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Dr. Locke accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Locke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Locke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Locke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Locke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Locke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.