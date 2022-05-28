Dr. Bradley Marker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Marker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Marker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.
Dr. Marker works at
Locations
Wiregrass Surgical Associates4300 W Main St Ste 24, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-1534Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had gall bladder surgery done today 5/27/2022. Everything went well. When I first saw Dr. Marker he was very knowledgeable of the surgery and what could happened. He gave me reassurance that I would be fine. I would recommend Dr. Marker for your survey needs.
About Dr. Bradley Marker, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1073717849
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- University of Alabama
- General Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.