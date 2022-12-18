Dr. Bradley McAllister, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAllister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley McAllister, DDS
Overview of Dr. Bradley McAllister, DDS
Dr. Bradley McAllister, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Beaverton, OR. They specialize in Periodontics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dr. McAllister's Office Locations
Periodontal Associates17895 NW Evergreen Pkwy, Beaverton, OR 97006 Directions (503) 620-2807
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
Ratings & Reviews
I recently went to see Dr McAllister for an implant issue. He was very informative and made me feel comfortable from the get go. It was clear he wants to do what’s best for the situation. The staff was very friendly and accommodating, they are experienced professionals and I highly recommend them!
About Dr. Bradley McAllister, DDS
- Periodontics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1922387240
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAllister has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McAllister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. McAllister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAllister.
