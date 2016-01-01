Dr. Bradley McCall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley McCall, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley McCall, MD
Dr. Bradley McCall, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. McCall's Office Locations
Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte125 Queens Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (980) 369-3495
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bradley McCall, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1316906381
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray Med Sch-Nc Bapt Hosp
- Ga Bapt Hosp
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
