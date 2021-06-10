Dr. Bradley McClure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley McClure, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bradley McClure, MD
Dr. Bradley McClure, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. McClure's Office Locations
Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital6655 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 491-3700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Crossroads Counseling and Psychiatric Center9717 E 42nd St Ste 201, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 270-4100Tuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First appointment today. He gets 5 stars from me. Listened to me and my preferences of what has worked best for me. He was respectful and kind. Seemed sincerely wanting only the best for my health and growth. So far I'm very pleased to have chosen this doctor, grateful for the assistance, and have hope to reach my potential!
About Dr. Bradley McClure, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1790755916
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClure has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClure accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClure has seen patients for Anxiety, Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClure on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. McClure. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClure.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.