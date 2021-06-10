Overview of Dr. Bradley McClure, MD

Dr. Bradley McClure, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. McClure works at LAUREATE PSYCHIATRIC CLINIC in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.