Overview of Dr. Bradley McIver, MD

Dr. Bradley McIver, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.



Dr. McIver works at Shannon Clinic Endocrinology and Diabetes center in San Angelo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.