Dr. Bradley McIver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bradley McIver, MD
Dr. Bradley McIver, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.
Dr. McIver works at
Dr. McIver's Office Locations
Shannon Clinic Endocrinology and Diabetes center120 E Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 658-1511
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia102 N Magdalen St, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 481-2231
Shannon Clinic4235 SOUTHWEST BLVD, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 481-2231
Hospital Affiliations
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bradley McIver, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356329015
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McIver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McIver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McIver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McIver has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McIver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McIver speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McIver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIver.
