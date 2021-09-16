See All Plastic Surgeons in Murfreesboro, TN
Dr. Bradley Medling, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Bradley Medling, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (33)
Map Pin Small Murfreesboro, TN
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bradley Medling, MD

Dr. Bradley Medling, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.

Dr. Medling works at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Medling's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MMC Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    1272 Garrison Dr Ste 309, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 867-8040

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Medling?

    Sep 16, 2021
    Dr. Medling replaced my old breast implants and removed encapsulation that distorted the shape and made them not so pretty. He did an excellent job! Prior plastic surgeon had significant differences of saline in each breast meaning Dr Medling had to wing it, I can’t believe how beautiful they are now! He said I wouldn’t have twins but sisters. Well they look like twins to me!!!!! Excellent job Doc. I feel and look like a real woman again. I’m so happy.
    G — Sep 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bradley Medling, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bradley Medling, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Medling to family and friends

    Dr. Medling's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Medling

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bradley Medling, MD.

    About Dr. Bradley Medling, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265654636
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine, Plastic Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Medling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Medling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Medling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Medling works at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic in Murfreesboro, TN. View the full address on Dr. Medling’s profile.

    Dr. Medling has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Medling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bradley Medling, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.