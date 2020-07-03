Dr. Bradley Melville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Melville, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Melville, MD
Dr. Bradley Melville, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. Melville's Office Locations
Utah Spine Care - Physiatry and Pain Medicine4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 1875, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 264-2701
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good person people doctor,always doing his best fix the pronlem
About Dr. Bradley Melville, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melville has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melville accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melville has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Coccygeal Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melville on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Melville. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melville.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.