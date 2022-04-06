Dr. Bradley Mikaelian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikaelian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Mikaelian, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Mikaelian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Mikaelian works at
Locations
-
1
Pikes Peak Cardiology1400 E Boulder St Ste 700, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 365-7172
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been in the care of some outstanding EPs at Johns Hopkins and at Papworth-Everard Hospital in the United Kingdom, and Dr. Mikaelian is equal to any of them. Under his care, my heart performance has improved markedly, due to his expert treatment. I never expected to see my heart performance improve at my age, but Dr. Mikaelian is at the top of his game and knows the state of the art for electrophysiology as well as anyone I've met. He is singularly outstanding.
About Dr. Bradley Mikaelian, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1861598682
Education & Certifications
- Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital
- Boston Med Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikaelian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikaelian works at
Dr. Mikaelian has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mikaelian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikaelian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikaelian.
