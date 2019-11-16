See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Grass Valley, CA
Dr. Bradley Mittman, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (47)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bradley Mittman, MD

Dr. Bradley Mittman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grass Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from EVMS.

Dr. Mittman works at Brad Mittman MD in Grass Valley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mittman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brad Mittman MD
    101 W McKnight Way, Grass Valley, CA 95949 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 234-7891

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Confusion
Malaise and Fatigue
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Confusion
Malaise and Fatigue
Liver Damage from Alcohol

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 47 ratings
Patient Ratings (47)
5 Star
(44)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Nov 16, 2019
I had seen him One time thus far
Tom McGlenister — Nov 16, 2019
Photo: Dr. Bradley Mittman, MD
About Dr. Bradley Mittman, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1033458245
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Cornell University Medical College / North Shore Univ Hospital In Collaberation With Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • EVMS
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Swarthmore College
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mittman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mittman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mittman works at Brad Mittman MD in Grass Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mittman’s profile.

47 patients have reviewed Dr. Mittman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mittman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mittman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mittman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

