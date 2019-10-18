See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Bradley Moore, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bradley Moore, MD

Dr. Bradley Moore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Moore works at Haven Obstetrics & Gynecology in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Haven Obstetrics & Gynecology
    4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd Ste 370, Atlanta, GA 30341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 393-1988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Pain

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 18, 2019
    Excellent doctor I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Moore. He’s been my obgyn since 2007. I had some difficulty getting pregnant and he was very knowledgeable and helpful. He delivered my son via c-section. After that I had some gynecological problems and he helped me resolve them very quick and efficiently. He’s very knowledgeable, kind and caring. He always follows up. He answers your questions on patient portal even after hours. I highly recommend him.
    Dr. Bradley Moore, MD
    About Dr. Bradley Moore, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699744847
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    • Ben Taub General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore works at Haven Obstetrics & Gynecology in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Moore’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

