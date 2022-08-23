See All Gastroenterologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Bradley Morganstern, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Bradley Morganstern, MD

Gastroenterology
4.6 (19)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bradley Morganstern, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Morganstern works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY, Commack, NY and East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ulcerative Colitis, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success
    2001 Marcus Ave Ste S265, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 686-0500
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bethpage
    185 Central Ave, Bethpage, NY 11714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 686-0500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Advanced Specialty Care
    500 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-5220
  4. 4
    East Setauket Office
    3 Technology Dr Ste 300, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-5220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ulcerative Colitis
Gastritis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Ulcerative Colitis
Gastritis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Collagenous Colitis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hydrogen Breath Test (HBT) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Lymphocytic Colitis Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Microscopic Colitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Morganstern?

Aug 23, 2022
Excellent physician, diagnostician, compassionate endoscopic interventionalist with superior communication with his patients. So very happy I found a physician who meets my high level of standards. Dr. Morganstern's supporting staff is just as great. No problems with scheduling, procedure management, etc. The best!
Elisa H. — Aug 23, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Bradley Morganstern, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bradley Morganstern, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Morganstern to family and friends

Dr. Morganstern's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Morganstern

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bradley Morganstern, MD.

About Dr. Bradley Morganstern, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1750540449
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Stony Brook University Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • Mount Sinai Hospital|The Mount Sinai Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • Emory University School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bradley Morganstern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morganstern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Morganstern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Morganstern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Morganstern has seen patients for Ulcerative Colitis, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morganstern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Morganstern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morganstern.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morganstern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morganstern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Bradley Morganstern, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.