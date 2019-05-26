See All Plastic Surgeons in Riverside, CA
Dr. Bradley Mudge, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (47)
Map Pin Small Riverside, CA
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bradley Mudge, MD

Dr. Bradley Mudge, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School of Medicine - M.D and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Mudge works at Pacific Plastic Surgery and Laser Center in Riverside, CA with other offices in Corona, CA and Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mudge's Office Locations

    Pacific Plastic Surgery and Laser Center
    9041 Magnolia Ave Ste 206, Riverside, CA 92503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 644-2450
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Pacific Plastic Surgery and Laser Center
    770 Magnolia Ave Ste 2F, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 644-2450
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Pacific Plastic Surgery and Laser Center
    240 Newport Center Dr Ste 105, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 644-2450
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Corona Regional Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Removal Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brachioplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Burn Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fraxel Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Spider Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mammoplasty Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 26, 2019
    Extremely happy with my experience from the moment we walked into the Day surgery area @ registration, to being prep for surgery, OR and recovery, I was very well cared for. Thank you so much to the team at Parkview community hospital for taking excellent care of me. My nurses Carol, Karen, the nurse that started my IV and Dr. Pool my (anesthesiologist) and to the rest of the team in OR a great big THANK YOU?? ?? It sure shows you all love what you do
    May 26, 2019
    About Dr. Bradley Mudge, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1891764700
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Microsurgical Fellowship - University of Southern California
    Residency
    • Plastic Surgery - University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School of Medicine - M.D
    Undergraduate School
    • Point Loma Nazarine University - B.A
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
