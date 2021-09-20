Overview of Dr. Bradley Nicol, MD

Dr. Bradley Nicol, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center, Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nicol works at Flagstaff Neurosurgery PLLC in Flagstaff, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.