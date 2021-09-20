Dr. Bradley Nicol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Nicol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bradley Nicol, MD
Dr. Bradley Nicol, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center, Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nicol works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nicol's Office Locations
-
1
Flagstaff Neurosurgery PLLC1300 N Rim Dr Ste A, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 226-7667
-
2
Flagstaff Neurosurgery Pllc823 N San Francisco St Ste F, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 226-7667
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagstaff Medical Center
- Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center
- Verde Valley Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nicol?
Dr Nichol saved me. I suffered a car accident and spinal cord injury in my cervical spine. He saw me promptly, ordered appropriate imaging, and performed an excellent surgical operation that stabilize my spine and help me regain the vast majority of the function in all of my extremities. I am also a physician and work in general and trauma surgery. He has done everything that was clinically indicated and also provided an immense amount of compassion, understanding, and knowledge to my situation. He’s a very gifted individual and I would recommend him to anyone
About Dr. Bradley Nicol, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1669447488
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- University Of Kentucky
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Notre Dame
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicol has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicol accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicol works at
Dr. Nicol has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.