Dr. Bradley Noblett, MD

Neurosurgery
3.8 (25)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bradley Noblett, MD

Dr. Bradley Noblett, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Noblett works at Division of Pediatric Otolaryngology, CHOC Children's Specialists in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Noblett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgery
    1010 W La Veta Ave Ste 710, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 835-2724

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Surgery
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Hydrocephalus
Brain Surgery
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Hydrocephalus

Treatment frequency



Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Bradley Noblett, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1689788507
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital
    • University Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Noblett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noblett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Noblett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noblett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Noblett works at Division of Pediatric Otolaryngology, CHOC Children's Specialists in Orange, CA. View the full address on Dr. Noblett’s profile.

    Dr. Noblett has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noblett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Noblett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noblett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noblett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noblett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

