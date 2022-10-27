Overview of Dr. Bradley Norris, MD

Dr. Bradley Norris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Norris works at Tucson Orthopaedic Institute PC in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Oro Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.