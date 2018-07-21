Overview of Dr. Bradley Olson, DPM

Dr. Bradley Olson, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Olson works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND with other offices in Wahpeton, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.