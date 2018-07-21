See All Podiatric Surgeons in Fargo, ND
Dr. Bradley Olson, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Fargo, ND
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bradley Olson, DPM

Dr. Bradley Olson, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.

Dr. Olson works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND with other offices in Wahpeton, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Olson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)
    1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic
    275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe Repair
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Sprain
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Sever's Disease
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Dental Network of America
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 21, 2018
    I had Dr Brad Olson when he was with Highland Foot and Ankle. I was pleased with his care. I have known Brad and his older sister Candy since 1962. I am sorry he went to ND. Lucky you ND people!
    debs818 in Minneapolis, MN — Jul 21, 2018
    About Dr. Bradley Olson, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1871762997
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Olson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olson has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

