Dr. Bradley Prestidge, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Prestidge, MD
Dr. Bradley Prestidge, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.
Dr. Prestidge's Office Locations
Bon Secours Oncology Specialists155 Kingsley Ln Ste 100, Norfolk, VA 23505 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
In 2019 I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. I interviewed two physicians for treatment and selected Dr. Prestidge. During my first appointment, he took the time to explain the procedure that was prescribed and all that may occur. He put my wife and I immediately at ease at a time when we had many concerns and questions. During the four-week procedure his team was professional and he provided regular reviews. I highly recommend Dr. Prestidge for medical advice and treatment.
About Dr. Bradley Prestidge, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- David Grant Usaf Med Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prestidge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prestidge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prestidge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Prestidge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prestidge.
