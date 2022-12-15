Dr. Bradley Raphael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raphael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Raphael, MD
Dr. Bradley Raphael, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University Med School and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists5719 Widewaters Pkwy, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions (315) 701-4024
Hospital Affiliations
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Dr Raphael is wonderful, honest, and really listens to his patients. I would highly recommend him. His assistant is horrible, wait time is over an hour.
- Kerlan Jobe Orth Clin
- Cornell/NY Hosp
- Yale University Med School
- University of Rochester
Dr. Raphael has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raphael has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raphael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Raphael. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raphael.
