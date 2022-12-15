Overview of Dr. Bradley Raphael, MD

Dr. Bradley Raphael, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University Med School and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Raphael works at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.