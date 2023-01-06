Dr. Bradley Register, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Register is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Register, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bradley Register, MD
Dr. Bradley Register, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Royston, GA. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Med Sch and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Register's Office Locations
-
1
Royston901 Franklin Springs St, Royston, GA 30662 Directions (706) 549-1663Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
-
2
Athens Orthopedic Clinic1765 Old West Broad St # 200, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 549-1663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Register spends time with you and explains everything very well. He is willing to give you options and is kind. He listens to your concerns. He and his staff are wonderful!
About Dr. Bradley Register, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1447438338
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins Clinic
- Emory University School Of Med
- Johns Hopkins Univ Med Sch
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Register has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Register accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Register has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Register has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Register on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Register. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Register.
