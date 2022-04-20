See All Urologists in Royal Oak, MI
Dr. Bradley Rosenberg Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Bradley Rosenberg

Urology
3.5 (20)
Map Pin Small Royal Oak, MI
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bradley Rosenberg

Dr. Bradley Rosenberg is an Urology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Oakland.

Dr. Rosenberg works at Comprehensive Urology in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Katherine Anderson, MD
Dr. Katherine Anderson, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Igor Frank, MD
Dr. Igor Frank, MD
5.0 (6)
View Profile
Dr. George Chow, MD
Dr. George Chow, MD
3.6 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Urology
    31157 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Urology
    32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 105, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 406-1089

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Mclaren Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Balanoposthitis
Hypogonadism
Bladder Atony
Balanoposthitis
Hypogonadism
Bladder Atony

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenberg?

    Apr 20, 2022
    Dr. Rosenberg was a fabulous choice for a Urologist. We were lucky enough to discover my prostate cancer early. Four choices to handle my case were given to me and explained. Since my Dad had died with it I wanted to take care of it quickly. My choice was Cryotherapy. The surgery went well and I have not experienced any pain or discomfort. The surgery crew at Royal Oak Beaumont was also outstanding. If you're looking for a quality and caring physician look no further then Dr. BRADLEY ROSENBERG. #1!!
    Thomas England — Apr 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bradley Rosenberg
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bradley Rosenberg?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rosenberg to family and friends

    Dr. Rosenberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rosenberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bradley Rosenberg.

    About Dr. Bradley Rosenberg

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295718559
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wayne St University Detroit M C
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bradley Rosenberg?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.