Dr. Rowens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley Rowens, MD
Dr. Bradley Rowens, MD is a Pulmonologist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-4290
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
With clear caring for his patients and kind manner, his knowledge of sleep medicine, etc. is obvious. Any rating less than 5 misses the mark. No matter how long the visit is scheduled, he cares more about me than the clock. He has been my sleep medicine doctor for a long time and I could not ask for better. Knowledge of his field and dedication to answer my concerns makes him the best. He is not a relative.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
