Dr. Rupp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley Rupp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bradley Rupp, MD
Dr. Bradley Rupp, MD is an Urology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Nemaha Valley Community Hospital, Newman Regional Health, Sabetha Community Hospital, Saint John Hospital, Stormont Vail Hospital and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.
Dr. Rupp's Office Locations
Rupp Urology LLC631 SW Horne St Ste 150, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 354-7877
Newman Regional Health1201 W 12th Ave, Emporia, KS 66801 Directions (620) 343-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemaha Valley Community Hospital
- Newman Regional Health
- Sabetha Community Hospital
- Saint John Hospital
- Stormont Vail Hospital
- University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Just celebrated my tenth year anniversary since a prostate cancer diagnosis. My continued cancer-free health is a testament to Dr. Rupp's expertise and skill as a surgeon. My highest recommendations!
About Dr. Bradley Rupp, MD
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
