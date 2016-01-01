Overview of Dr. Bradley Sacher, MD

Dr. Bradley Sacher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ.



Dr. Sacher works at Wheaton Eye Clinic in Wheaton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.