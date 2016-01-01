Dr. Bradley Safro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Safro, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Safro, MD
Dr. Bradley Safro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Safro's Office Locations
UHealth at The Professional Arts Center1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6732Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday6:00am - 5:30pmFriday6:00am - 5:30pmSaturday6:00am - 5:30pmSunday6:00am - 5:30pm
UHealth at Kendall8932 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 243-4960
UHealth Tower West1321 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-5554
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bradley Safro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1376826883
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Safro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safro accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Safro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Safro has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Safro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Safro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.