Dr. Bradley Sandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Sandler, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Sandler, MD
Dr. Bradley Sandler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center.
Dr. Sandler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sandler's Office Locations
-
1
Solano Eye Specialists1360 Burton Dr Ste 150, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions (707) 446-6500
-
2
The Surgery Center At Northbay Vacavalley1006 Nut Tree Rd, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions (707) 446-2800
-
3
Sutter Fairfield Surgery Center2700 Low Ct Fl 2, Fairfield, CA 94534 Directions (707) 432-2700
-
4
Bradley J Sandler MD Inc1345 Gateway Blvd, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions (707) 422-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandler?
Very professional and informative! Love the staff! I love my new eyes! He gave me a new outlook on the world! Clear vision and no glasses! Thank you! Happy Holidays to you all!
About Dr. Bradley Sandler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932102415
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandler works at
Dr. Sandler has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Pinguecula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sandler speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.