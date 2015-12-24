Overview of Dr. Bradley Sandler, MD

Dr. Bradley Sandler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center.



Dr. Sandler works at Retinal Consultants Medical Grp in Vacaville, CA with other offices in Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.