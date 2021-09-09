Dr. Bradley Schaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Schaffer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Saint Vincent Hospital.
Schaffer- Elbow, Wrist and Hand Surgery123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 363-6363Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:00pmWednesday6:30am - 9:00pmFriday6:30am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Dr Bradley Schaffer treated my finger about a year ago. The injury was a snapped tendon and my finger stayed bent all the time. It was unsightly and uncomfortable. Dr Schaffer had me splint it for two months and it is perfect. A year later still perfect. He is an amazing doctor and I am grateful !
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Umassmemorial Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Depauw University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Schaffer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaffer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaffer has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaffer.
