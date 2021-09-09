See All Plastic Surgeons in Worcester, MA
Dr. Bradley Schaffer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bradley Schaffer, MD

Dr. Bradley Schaffer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Saint Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Schaffer works at Stephen M. Desio, M.D. in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schaffer's Office Locations

    Schaffer- Elbow, Wrist and Hand Surgery
    123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608
    Monday
    6:30am - 9:30pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
  • Saint Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Sep 09, 2021
    Dr Bradley Schaffer treated my finger about a year ago. The injury was a snapped tendon and my finger stayed bent all the time. It was unsightly and uncomfortable. Dr Schaffer had me splint it for two months and it is perfect. A year later still perfect. He is an amazing doctor and I am grateful !
    Deb Black — Sep 09, 2021
    About Dr. Bradley Schaffer, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508817834
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Umassmemorial Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Depauw University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Schaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schaffer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schaffer works at Stephen M. Desio, M.D. in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Schaffer’s profile.

    Dr. Schaffer has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

