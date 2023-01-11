Dr. Bradley Schoch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Schoch, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Schoch, MD
Dr. Bradley Schoch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia.
Dr. Schoch works at
Dr. Schoch's Office Locations
-
1
Jacksonville - Other4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-7364Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
UF Health - Orthopedics10435 Se 170th Pl, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (352) 233-4393
-
3
UF Health ORTHOcare3450 Hull Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 273-7929Thursday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pmSunday5:00pm - 9:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schoch?
I fell and damaged my rotator cuff over the summer. Dr. Schoch was recommended to me by several people. I was very impressed with him from our first meeting. He thoroughly explained the process and the pros and cons of having the surgery. The surgery went well and I had very little pain. Dr. Schoch was easily approachable and was always there if had any questions or concerns. The recovery program was conservative but well worth the time. I now have full use of my shoulder. (I'm thinking of having the other shoulder done just for fun. LOL PMP)
About Dr. Bradley Schoch, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1699086520
Education & Certifications
- Rothman Inst-Jefferson U
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schoch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schoch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schoch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schoch works at
Dr. Schoch has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.