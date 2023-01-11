See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Bradley Schoch, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (63)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bradley Schoch, MD

Dr. Bradley Schoch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia.

Dr. Schoch works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Summerfield, FL and Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schoch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Other
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-7364
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    UF Health - Orthopedics
    10435 Se 170th Pl, Summerfield, FL 34491 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 233-4393
  3. 3
    UF Health ORTHOcare
    3450 Hull Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 273-7929
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    5:00pm - 9:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 11, 2023
    I fell and damaged my rotator cuff over the summer. Dr. Schoch was recommended to me by several people. I was very impressed with him from our first meeting. He thoroughly explained the process and the pros and cons of having the surgery. The surgery went well and I had very little pain. Dr. Schoch was easily approachable and was always there if had any questions or concerns. The recovery program was conservative but well worth the time. I now have full use of my shoulder. (I'm thinking of having the other shoulder done just for fun. LOL PMP)
    Paul Andrews — Jan 11, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Bradley Schoch, MD
    About Dr. Bradley Schoch, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699086520
    Education & Certifications

    • Rothman Inst-Jefferson U
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    • R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Schoch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schoch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schoch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schoch has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

