Dr. Bradley Schwack, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bradley Schwack, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Bart A Kummer MD111 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 263-9700Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Boris Livshin Physician PC9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 544-1543Tuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:15pm
New York University Langone Medical Center530 1st Ave Ste 10S, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-3166
NYU Langone Brooklyn Endoscopy & Ambulatory Surgery Center1630 E 14th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (212) 263-3166
Dr. Scafuri & Associates682 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (212) 263-3166
Endocrine Associates of Rockland5B Medical Park Dr, Pomona, NY 10970 Directions (212) 263-3166
Orange County745 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Directions (212) 263-3166
Dr. Scafuri & Associates3453 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (212) 263-3166
Midtown office (CMH)555 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 263-3166
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Dr Schwack is the one of the best in the field having joined practice of Dr Fielding and Dr Ren. He did my lap band surgery 10 years ago. I've loss over 100lbs. I've relocated to Washington, DC but still schedule any readjustments with his office. The staff, nurses and Dr Schwack are true professionals.
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1457517740
- Norton Hosp
- New York University
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cornell University
Dr. Schwack works at
