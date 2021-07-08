Dr. Bradley Seaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Seaman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bradley Seaman, MD
Dr. Bradley Seaman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical School and is affiliated with Research Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. Seaman works at
Dr. Seaman's Office Locations
1
Ascentist Ear Nose and Throat2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste T104, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (913) 380-6848
2
Ascentist Ear Nose and Throat - Menorah5701 W 119th St Ste 425, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 380-6907Friday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Ascentist Ear, Nose and Throat6815 Frontage Rd, Merriam, KS 66204 Directions (913) 404-5974
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Recently had a septoplasty, as well as other, extensive sinus work completed. Dr. Seaman explained everything one should expect with recovery time, common side effects, and made sure to answer all of my questions. He called me after my surgery to check on me and make sure I was doing well at home (with the numerous surgeries I've have over the years, no doctor has ever called to check on me). He is a fantastic doctor with exceptional bedside manner and truly cares about his patients and their care. I can't recommend him enough!
About Dr. Bradley Seaman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1437310307
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Medical Center
- University of Kansas Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
