Dr. Bradley Seely, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Seely, MD
Dr. Bradley Seely, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Seely's Office Locations
Umpqua Valley Eye Associates341 NW Medical Loop Ste 120, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Very through and knowledgeable. Just found him so I am very sorry to hear he will be retiring. His Tech gal is also terrific.
About Dr. Bradley Seely, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Legacy Emmanuel Hospital And Med Center|University Of Co School Of Med
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
