Overview of Dr. Bradley Seely, MD

Dr. Bradley Seely, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Seely works at Centennial Umpqua Valley Eye Associates in Roseburg, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus, Keratitis and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.