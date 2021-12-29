Overview

Dr. Bradley Shapiro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Shapiro works at Duly Health and Care in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Itasca, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.