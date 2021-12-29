Dr. Bradley Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Shapiro, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Shapiro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology2359 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (630) 717-2600Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Associates in Urology1555 Barrington Rd Ste 2300B, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 843-8763
-
3
Duly Health and Care1300 N Arlington Heights Rd, Itasca, IL 60143 Directions (630) 469-9200
-
4
Bradley Shapiro MD800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 705, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 843-0726
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Pipefitters
- Simplifi
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shapiro?
I'm not one to write reviews especially for doctors but have to since the reviews brought me to him. Dr Shapiro is nothing short of amazing. So amazing that I took the time to tell him how wonderful he is. He's always on time, LISTENS, he doesn't rush you at all, his communication is the best I have ever had in any doctor but most of all he's KIND and he honestly cares. He likes what he does and you can tell. I'm lucky to have found him and will continue to praise him to anyone that will listen. I wish all doctors where like him.
About Dr. Bradley Shapiro, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003897786
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center Chicago Il
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shapiro speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.