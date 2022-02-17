Overview

Dr. Bradley Shepherd, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia In Augusta and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shepherd works at Gastroenterology Associates of Athens in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.