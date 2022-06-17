Dr. Bradley Shoss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Shoss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They completed their fellowship with Barnes - Jewish Hospital
Florida Eye Clinic PA2460 E Highway 50, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 708-7080
Center for Advanced Medicine-Eye Center4921 Parkview Pl Ste 12C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3937
Florida Eye Clinic, PA160 Boston Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 834-7776
Washington University Eye Ctr13001 N North Outer 40 Rd, St Louis, MO 63017 Directions (314) 362-3937
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
It is a Hardship to travel to Altamont for a referral with my diagnosis, I requested someone qualified and closer to see. I was happily referred to Dr, Shoss,. who I found extremely easy and knowledgeable to talk with., examination was excellent, and he explained my condition very well, including possible treatments at another time. My appt. was made for my eye exam next year. with follow up on my condition. It is an extremely busy, well organized office with each person knowing their job. My visit went very well and I was very pleased with Dr. Shoss.
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Mercy Hospital St Louis
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Shoss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shoss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shoss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shoss works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.