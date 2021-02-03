Overview

Dr. Bradley Sklar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Utica, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.



Dr. Sklar works at Digestive Disease Medicine of Central New York in Utica, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.