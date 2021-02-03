Dr. Bradley Sklar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sklar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Sklar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Sklar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Utica, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.
Dr. Sklar works at
Locations
Mohawk Valley Endoscopy Center116 Business Park Dr Ste 1, Utica, NY 13502 Directions (315) 624-7000
Digestive Disease Medicine of Central New York Llp110 Business Park Dr, Utica, NY 13502 Directions (315) 624-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my doctor for more than 20 yrs kind considerate. One on one care. Always there when I need him have had numerous colonoscopies no problems excellent doctor
About Dr. Bradley Sklar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1003899261
Education & Certifications
- Nyu-Va Hosp
- Bellevue Hosp Ctr/Nyu Hosp
- Bellevue Hosp Ctr/Nyu Hosp
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sklar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sklar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sklar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sklar works at
Dr. Sklar has seen patients for Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sklar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sklar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sklar.
