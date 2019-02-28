See All Ophthalmologists in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Bradley Smith, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (19)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bradley Smith, MD

Dr. Bradley Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Smith works at The Retina Institute in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Consultants, Ltd d.b.a. The Retina Institute
    226 S Woods Mill Rd # 47, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 367-1181
  2. 2
    Retina Consultants, Ltd d.b.a. The Retina Institute
    2201 S Brentwood Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 367-1181
  3. 3
    Retina Consultants Limited
    12106 Tesson Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 367-1181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Cancer
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bradley Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588608970
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barnes Retina Institute/Washington University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • UPMC-Presbyterian
    Medical Education
    • University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.