Overview

Dr. Bradley Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Ocean Medical Family&Urgnt Care in Redondo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.