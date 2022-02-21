Dr. Bradley Soder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Soder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Soder, MD is a Dermatologist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Soder works at
Locations
Center For Surgical Dermatology428 County Line Rd W Ste 2000, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 847-4100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have recommended Dr Soder to two friends because he is very knowledgeable about skin cancer. He explains the treatment options completely and has a great bedside manner. We came to him after leaving a different practice that provided very poor medical care. I highly recommend Dr Soder and the surgeons on his first floor who work with him.
About Dr. Bradley Soder, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1740219872
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
