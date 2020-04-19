Dr. Bradley Somer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Somer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Somer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bradley Somer, MD
Dr. Bradley Somer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Somer works at
Dr. Somer's Office Locations
Jason Porter7945 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 683-0055
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. He listened and confirmed plant based nutrition was the best plan of action in my case. He reviewed my pathology report, past medical history, family, genetics, so I am comfortable with my prognosis.
About Dr. Bradley Somer, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1851320691
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pa Health System
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Somer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Somer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Somer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Somer works at
Dr. Somer has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Somer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Somer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somer.
