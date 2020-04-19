Overview of Dr. Bradley Somer, MD

Dr. Bradley Somer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Somer works at Jason Porter in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Anemia and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.